Bangladesh pushes for SAARC revival, India warns about terrorism

This comes after Bangladesh’s renewed push for the revival of the South Asian group initiated the discussion, the ANI report added.

Randhir Jaiswal revealed that SAARC was discussed during a meeting between External Affairs Minister (EAM) Jaishankar and Bangladesh’s Foreign Advisor Touhid Hossain in Muscat.

“Regarding whether SAARC came up for discussion or not. Yes, the matter was brought up by the Bangladesh side in an External affairs meeting when EAM met with Bangladesh’s Foreign advisor in Muscat,” said Jaiswal.

The discussions were held last week on the sidelines of the Indian Ocean Conference in Oman.

During the meeting, EAM Jaishankar conveyed India’s concern that Bangladesh should not normalise terrorism.

“EAM conveyed that it is important that Bangladesh should not normalise terrorism...,” added Jaiswal.

During the conference in Oman, the two sides discussed various bilateral issues of mutual concerns and interests.