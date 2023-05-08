At least 22 dead after India boat capsizes

Dozens of people searched for survivors in and around the stricken vessel during the night, which was partially submerged. Some used ropes to stabilise the vessel while others were in the water, looking inside the boat’s windows.

“We have recovered 22 bodies, including 15 females and seven males. There are around six people in the hospital. Rescue operations are on,” a police officer from Tanur police station told AFP.

There were around 30 people on board, the officer added.

Local publication Onmanorama reported that 11 people, from a family, including three children, had died in the accident.