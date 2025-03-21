‘No update’: Indian foreign ministry on Yunus-Modi meeting at BIMSTEC Summit

India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said it has no update on the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus on the sidelines of the upcoming BIMSTEC summit.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a weekly media briefing, “I do not have any update to share at this point in time,” while answering the potential meeting between Modi and Yunus on the sidelines of the upcoming BIMSTEC summit in Bangkok.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh has formally requested a bilateral meeting between the two leaders. Speaking to ANI, the Foreign Affairs Adviser to the interim government of Bangladesh, Md Touhid Hossain, said, “We have made a diplomatic approach to India to hold a bilateral meeting between our two leaders at the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit.”