Indian students to hold more screenings of BBC documentary on Modi

Indian students said they would show again a BBC documentary about Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the government has dismissed as propaganda after a Tuesday campus screening was disrupted by a power cut and intimidation by opponents.

The Students' Federation of India (SFI) plans to show the documentary, "India: The Modi Question", in every Indian state, its general secretary told Reuters on Wednesday.

More than a dozen students were detained by police at a New Delhi university on Wednesday ahead of the screening, broadcaster NDTV reported.

Modi's government has labelled the documentary, which questions his leadership during riots in his home state of Gujarat in 2002, as a "propaganda piece" and blocked its airing. It has also barred the sharing of any clips on social media in India.