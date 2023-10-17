India's top court declines to legalise same-sex marriage 

India's top court on Tuesday said it cannot legalise same-sex marriages, with the chief justice of the country saying making such a law is the domain of parliament.

A five-judge bench headed by the Chief Justice of India, D.Y. Chandrachud, heard arguments in the case between April and May this year and pronounced its verdict on Tuesday.

Chandrachud said there was a degree of "agreement and disagreement on how far we have to go" on same-sex marriages as he began reading his order.

Two of the other four judges agreed with Chandrachud on the court not legalising same-sex marriages, making it a majority.