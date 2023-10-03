Indian police launch raids on journalists, activists

Indian police raided the homes of at least eight journalists and activists on Tuesday, local media reported, deepening concerns over a crackdown in a country where media freedom has nosedived.

Those raided are reported to be connected to the English-language news website NewsClick, with Indian authorities filing a case in 2021 alleging the organisation was receiving foreign funding.

The New York Times in August reported that NewsClick was financed by US millionaire Neville Roy Singham, who it said "sprinkled its coverage with Chinese government talking points" -- claims Singham rejected.

NewsClick journalist Aritry Das said police "barged into my home" at dawn, questioned her about her reporting and seized her laptop, phone and computer hard disks, she wrote on social media.