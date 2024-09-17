Kejriwal resigns after release from jail

A top political opponent of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi quit as chief minister of the capital Delhi on Tuesday, days after being released on bail in a corruption case.

Arvind Kejriwal, a key leader in an opposition alliance that battled Modi in national elections this year, was detained in March on accusations his city government received kickbacks from allocating liquor licenses.

He is among several opposition figures facing graft probes. His party has described his arrest as a "political conspiracy" orchestrated by Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The Supreme Court granted him bail last week on the condition that he refrained from signing official files or visiting his office.

Kejriwal responded by tendering his resignation to seek a fresh mandate from the public in Delhi polls slated for early next year.