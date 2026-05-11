Land to be handed over to BSF within 45 days for border fencing: Suvendu

Addressing media persons after the first cabinet meeting of the newly formed BJP government at Nabanna in Howrah, Adhikari said the decision was among the key resolutions taken during the meeting.

“In our very first Cabinet meeting today, we have taken the decision to transfer the land to the BSF. The process of transferring this land commences today. It will be transferred to the MHA within the next 45 days. Once this is accomplished, the BSF will complete the border fencing, and the ongoing issue of illegal infiltration will be resolved within a short period,” Adhikari said.

The Chief Minister said the first cabinet meeting with senior officials focused on governance priorities and development initiatives under the BJP’s “double-engine government.”

“The first cabinet meeting with all concerned officials went well. We assure the people of Bengal that the double-engine government will complete all development-related works. Six decisions were taken during our first cabinet meeting,” he stated.