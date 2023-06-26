Indian clock tells story of most populous nation

India’s first population clock, made up of 10 white numbered cards on a large green metal board, attracts curious passersby who watch it record the story of the world’s most populous nation.

The clock—manually updated every day according to projected estimates and akin to a cricket scoreboard in appearance—was first displayed in 1982 when India was home to more than 684 million people, according to the 1981 government census.

That figure more than doubled in the following decades.

India grew rapidly to overtake China at the top of the population ranks with more than 1.42 billion people, according to a United Nations projection in April.

“An extra slot had already been made in the clock, expecting that we were going to cross one billion,” said Professor Chander Shekhar at the International Institute for Population Sciences in Mumbai, where the clock is located.