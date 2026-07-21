India ‘cockroach’ group says will not march again because police will ‘hurt youth’

India’s youth-led “cockroach” movement said on Tuesday it would continue its anti-government protest but will not march again, a day after scores of supporters were injured in clashes with police who tried to stop their march on parliament.

Delhi Police said nearly 180 people, including 118 security and police personnel and 60 protesters, were injured on Monday when they clashed in central Delhi.

The founder of the self-named Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) said more than 150 protesters were undergoing treatment in hospital.

Reuters could not independently verify the numbers of injured in Monday’s clashes, in which police beat protesters with batons and fired tear gas rounds to push them back.