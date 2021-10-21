India administers a billion Covid jabs

India administered its billionth Covid-19 vaccine dose on Thursday, half a year after a devastating surge in cases brought the health system close to collapse.

According to the government, around three-quarters of adults in the country of 1.3 billion people have had one shot and around 30 per cent are fully vaccinated.

However, hundreds of millions of Indians under 18 -- who make up some 40 per cent of the population -- have not had a single shot.