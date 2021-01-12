India expects vaccine exports to be determined in few weeks

India will be able to decide on exports of coronavirus vaccines within the next few weeks, Foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Tuesday, as governments abroad seek to shore up supplies.

India, one of the world’s biggest producers of vaccines and generic drugs, is expected to be a key manufacturing centre for Covid-19 vaccines.

Jaishankar told the Reuters Next conference that India understood the anxieties of foreign governments about getting the vaccines delivered to their populations.

“We will get clarity pretty soon on what our own consumption is going got be, (what) deployments are going to be. And we will keep our global role very much,” he said.