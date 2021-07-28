India issues advisory to check illegal influx from Myanmar

The central government of India has issued an advisory to the governments of Manipur, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland on 10 March to take action as per law to check influx from Myanmar into the country, reports Indian news agency ANI.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha over the illegal influx of Myanmar nationals into India, the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said this on Tuesday.