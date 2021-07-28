India issues advisory to check illegal influx from Myanmar

He also informed that the state governments and Union Territory administrations have been taking actions against illegal immigrants under the relevant provisions of the Passport (Entry into India) Act 1920 and the Foreigners Act 1946.
The state minister was responding to a question by DMK’s SR Parthiban and Congress Ravneet Singh Bittu.
“The Central government has issued instructions from time to time to all states and UTs regarding the identification of the illegal migrants and their deportation from India. Consolidated instructions regarding issues overstay and illegal migration of foreign national has also been issued on 30 March,” the reply said.