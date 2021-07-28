India

India issues advisory to check illegal influx from Myanmar

Prothom Alo English Desk
New Delhi
Indian Coast Guard apprehends a suspicious boat near Andaman and Nicobar Islands territory with 12 Myanmarese crew on 7 November 2020
The central government of India has issued an advisory to the governments of Manipur, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland on 10 March to take action as per law to check influx from Myanmar into the country, reports Indian news agency ANI.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha over the illegal influx of Myanmar nationals into India, the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said this on Tuesday.

He also informed that the state governments and Union Territory administrations have been taking actions against illegal immigrants under the relevant provisions of the Passport (Entry into India) Act 1920 and the Foreigners Act 1946.

The state minister was responding to a question by DMK’s SR Parthiban and Congress Ravneet Singh Bittu.

“The Central government has issued instructions from time to time to all states and UTs regarding the identification of the illegal migrants and their deportation from India. Consolidated instructions regarding issues overstay and illegal migration of foreign national has also been issued on 30 March,” the reply said.

