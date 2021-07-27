India Opposition stick to demand for probe

Congress Chief Whip in Rajya Sabha Jairam Ramesh had alleged that the House is not functioning because the government is not agreeing to the legitimate demands of the parties.
He said, “The entire Opposition is united and wants to have a discussion on the Pegasus snooping issue in the presence of the Prime Minister or the Home Minister and announce a Supreme Court-monitored enquiry into the scandal.”
On Monday, the Opposition forced repeated adjournments in the House as it was first adjourned till 12 noon, then till 2:00pm and then again after several adjournments for the day.