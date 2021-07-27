India

Pegasus snooping scandal

India Opposition stick to demand for probe

Prothom Alo English Desk
Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor and Opposition party MPs hold placards during a protest against the Central Government over the Pegasus snooping issue in front of Gandhi Statue, in New Delhi on 23 July 2021
Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor and Opposition party MPs hold placards during a protest against the Central Government over the Pegasus snooping issue in front of Gandhi Statue, in New Delhi on 23 July 2021ANI

The logjam over the Pegasus snooping row in the Rajya Sabha of India is likely to continue on Tuesday as the opposition is not relenting on the government offer.

On Monday, the government offered talks to resolve the issue and said on the floor that it is willing to discuss the issue with the opposition.

Congress Chief Whip in Rajya Sabha Jairam Ramesh had alleged that the House is not functioning because the government is not agreeing to the legitimate demands of the parties.

He said, “The entire Opposition is united and wants to have a discussion on the Pegasus snooping issue in the presence of the Prime Minister or the Home Minister and announce a Supreme Court-monitored enquiry into the scandal.”

On Monday, the Opposition forced repeated adjournments in the House as it was first adjourned till 12 noon, then till 2:00pm and then again after several adjournments for the day.

