India records highest Covid deaths of 3,780 in 24 hrs

India on Wednesday recorded 3,780 deaths, maximum in a day and 382,315 fresh cases of Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, taking the total caseload in the country to 20,665,148, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

It is the 14th straight day when India recorded more than 300,000 cases while over 3,000 casualties have been reported for the past eight days.

India’s total tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 20,665,148 with 3,487,229 active cases and a total of 226,188 deaths so far.