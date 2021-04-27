India records over 323,000 new Covid-19 cases

Amidst the devastating second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, India reported 323,000 fresh coronavirus cases and over 2,700 related deaths in the last 24 hours.

A total of 3,23,144 new Covid-19 cases, 2771 related deaths and 2,51,827 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total active cases to 28,82,204, as per the health ministry update on Tuesday morning. The total count of positive cases now stands at 17,636,307, including 197,894 deaths and 14,556,209 recoveries.

As many as 280,979,877 samples have been tested for Covid-19 up to 26 April, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed. Of these 1,658,700 samples were tested on Monday.

The total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine administered stand at 145,271,186.