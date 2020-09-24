India records over 5.7m COVID-19 cases, above 91,000 deaths

With a spike of 86,508 coronavirus cases in 24 hours India’s tally on Thursday reached 5,732,518 and there were 1,129 deaths in one day.

Out of the total cases, 966,382 are currently active, 4,674,987 have been discharged, while 91,149 lost the battle against the viral disease.

Continuing with its record, India posted 81.55 per cent of recoveries while the fatality rate stood at 1.59 per cent, the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.