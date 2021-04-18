India reports 261,500 new Covid-19 cases, 1501 deaths

India reported its highest-ever single-day spike of COVID-19 cases with over 261,500 new cases and more than 1,500 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry on Sunday.

In the last 24 hours, 1,501 COVID-related deaths were reported in the country taking the death toll to 177,150. As many as 261,500 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in India in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of cases has gone up to 14,788,109. The active number of cases in the country stands at 1,801,316.

In the last 24 hours, 138,423 people recovered from the disease. With this, the total recoveries reached 12,809,643.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 1,566,394 samples were tested on Saturday. And, as many as 266,538,416 samples have been tested across the country till 17 April.