India reports 368,000 new Covid cases, 3,417 deaths in 24 hrs

India continued to report a dip in the number of Covid cases with 3,68,147 fresh cases and 3,417 fatalities recorded in last 24 hours, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said here on Monday.

It is the 12th straight day when India recorded more than 300,000 cases while over 3,000 casualties have been reported for the past six days.

India’s total tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 19,925,604 with 3,413,642 active cases and a total of 218,959 deaths so far.