India reports 368,000 new Covid cases, 3,417 deaths in 24 hrs

India continued to report a dip in the number of Covid cases with 3,68,147 fresh cases and 3,417 fatalities recorded in last 24 hours, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said here on Monday.
It is the 12th straight day when India recorded more than 300,000 cases while over 3,000 casualties have been reported for the past six days.
India’s total tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 19,925,604 with 3,413,642 active cases and a total of 218,959 deaths so far.
According to MoHFW, 300,732 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours after getting cured.
The health ministry said that a total of 157,198,207 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 1,210,346 people administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 291,647,037 samples have been tested up to 2 May 2021 for Covid-19, of these 1,504,698 samples were tested on Sunday.