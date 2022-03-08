India will resume int'l flights from 27 March

After a Covid-induced hiatus of nearly two years, India on Tuesday announced the resumption of regular international flights from 27 March.

"After deliberation with stakeholders & keeping in view the decline in the #COVID19 caseload,we have decided to resume international travel from 27 Mar onwards," Indian civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia tweeted.

"Air Bubble arrangements will also stand revoked thereafter. With this step, I’m confident the sector will reach new heights!" he wrote.