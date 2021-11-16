Indian Hindu hardliners set fire to Salman Khurshid’s home

Hindu militants attacked and set fire to the home of a former Indian foreign minister, police said, in the latest incident of religious violence that critics say has been inflamed under prime minister Narendra Modi.

Salman Khurshid, a Muslim from the main opposition Congress party, published a book last month in which he compared the kind of Hindu nationalism that has flourished under Modi to extremist Islamic groups like ISIS.

Police said a mob of around 20 people from a hard line local Hindu group massed outside Khurshid’s house near the northern city of Nainital on Monday.