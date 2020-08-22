Indian parliamentary panel to question Facebook on content regulation policy

Facebook is a non-partisan platform which denounces hate and bigotry, the company's India head said on Friday, amid a controversy over how the US social media giant regulates political content in its biggest market by number of users.

Facebook and its top lobbying executive in India, Ankhi Das, have faced criticism after a news report said she opposed applying hate-speech rules to some Hindu nationalist individuals and groups, and to a politician from India's ruling party who had called Muslims traitors in Facebook posts.

"The decisions around content escalations are not made unilaterally by just one person ... the process comes with robust checks and balances," Facebook's India head, Ajit Mohan, wrote in an online post titled "We are open, transparent and non-partisan".