India’s COVID-19 tally crosses 2.9m, toll nears 55,000

With 68,898 new coronavirus infections in 24 hours, India tally mounted to 2,905,823 on Friday, while the death toll climbed to 54,849 with 983 more fatalities, said the Health Ministry.

Out of the total cases, recoveries have crossed the 2million-mark and surged to 21,58,946 with 62,282 more people recuperating in the past 24 hours, taking the recovery rate to nearly 74.30 per cent. The actual caseload of the country is the active cases, which currently stands at 6,92,028.

India’s journey to over 2.9 million cases has taken over 200 days since the emergence of the first case on 30 January. On 17 July, the country logged 1million cases, which then doubled to 2 million in 20 days on 7 August and added more than nine lakh cases in just 14 days.