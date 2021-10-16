India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 970m

Of the total, some 10,375,703 health care workers received the first dose and a total of 9,068,232 health workers have already got the second dose.

In the meantime, some 18,361,275 front line workers were administered the first dose and 15,490,253 were given the second dose of the vaccine.

According to the health ministry, 391,451,891 people in the age group 18-44 years were administered the first dose while 108,540,506 were given the second dose.