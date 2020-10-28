India’s numbers near 8 million

IANS
New Delhi
Community health volunteers check the pulse of a resident during a check-up campaign for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mumbai, India, 3 October 2020.
Community health volunteers check the pulse of a resident during a check-up campaign for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mumbai, India, 3 October 2020. Reuters

With a fresh spike of 43,893 coronavirus infections and 508 deaths in 24 hours, India’s tally stood at 7,990,322. The daily spike in cases as well as deaths has been on the decline, the Union Ministry of Health stated on Wednesday.

Out of the total COVID-19 cases, 610,803 are currently active, 7,259,509 have been discharged, while 120,010 lost the battle against the pandemic. On 26 October, the single-day deaths were 480, lowest in recent times.

While the recovery rate stands at 90.85 per cent, the fatality rate is 1.50 per cent, the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare showed.

“Signifying a landmark achievement, India has registered continuous decline in the average daily new COVID-19 cases over the past five weeks,” the Ministry stated in tweet on Wednesday.

Advertisement

A graph attached with the tweet showed a spike of 83,232 cases between 23 September to 29 September which has come down to 49,909 between 21 October to 27 October.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 16,54,028 cases, including 43,463 deaths; followed by Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India conducted 10,66,786 sample tests in a single day on Tuesday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 10,54,87,680.

More News

US warns of threat posed by China, signs military deal with India

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper, India's foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and India's defence minister Rajnath Singh attend a joint news conference after their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, on 27 October 2020

As spike continues, India’s COVID tally crosses 7.8m-mark

A healthcare worker wearing protective gear takes a swab from a woman for a rapid antigen test, amidst the coronavirus disease, COVID-19, outbreak, at a check-up point in Ahmedabad, India, on 17 July 2020

Wastage of underground potable water to be punishable offence in India

Wastage of underground potable water to be punishable offence in India

Trump's description of India as filthy sets off calls for cleaner air

Trump's description of India as filthy sets off calls for cleaner air