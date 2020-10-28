India’s numbers near 8 million

With a fresh spike of 43,893 coronavirus infections and 508 deaths in 24 hours, India’s tally stood at 7,990,322. The daily spike in cases as well as deaths has been on the decline, the Union Ministry of Health stated on Wednesday.

Out of the total COVID-19 cases, 610,803 are currently active, 7,259,509 have been discharged, while 120,010 lost the battle against the pandemic. On 26 October, the single-day deaths were 480, lowest in recent times.

While the recovery rate stands at 90.85 per cent, the fatality rate is 1.50 per cent, the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare showed.

“Signifying a landmark achievement, India has registered continuous decline in the average daily new COVID-19 cases over the past five weeks,” the Ministry stated in tweet on Wednesday.