Never been any animosity between Indian languages: Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asserted that there has never been any animosity between languages of India since they influence and enrich each other.

He suggested staying away from misconceptions that create a rift based on language, saying that the government understands each language in the country as mainstream.

“There has never been any animosity among Indian languages. Languages have always influenced and enriched each other. Often, when efforts are made to create divisions based on language, our shared linguistic heritage provides a strong counterargument. It is our social responsibility to distance ourselves from these misconceptions and to embrace and enrich all languages. That is why today we are looking at all the languages of the country as mainstream languages,” PM Modi said while addressing the gathering at the 98th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan at Vigyan Bhavan here.