Never been any animosity between Indian languages: Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asserted that there has never been any animosity between languages of India since they influence and enrich each other.
He suggested staying away from misconceptions that create a rift based on language, saying that the government understands each language in the country as mainstream.
“There has never been any animosity among Indian languages. Languages have always influenced and enriched each other. Often, when efforts are made to create divisions based on language, our shared linguistic heritage provides a strong counterargument. It is our social responsibility to distance ourselves from these misconceptions and to embrace and enrich all languages. That is why today we are looking at all the languages of the country as mainstream languages,” PM Modi said while addressing the gathering at the 98th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan at Vigyan Bhavan here.
The Prime Minister argued that the government was promoting education in all major languages, including Marathi.
He emphasised the efforts being made by the government to change the mindset that divests talent due to a lack of English proficiency.
“We are promoting education in all major languages , including Marathi. The youth of Maharashtra can easily pursue higher education, engineering, and medical studies in Marathi. We have changed the mindset that overlooked talent due to a lack of English proficiency. We all say that literature is the mirror of society. It also guides society’s direction. Therefore, literary conferences and institutions connected to literature play a very important role in the country,” PM Modi said.
Speaking on the legacy of Marathi, the Prime Minister said that it had provided the country with “rich” Dalit literature and other aspects, including science fiction, while in the past, people from Maharashtra made contributions to Ayurveda, Science and logical reasoning.
“In the country, the Marathi language has given us a very rich Dalit literature. Due to its modern thinking, Marathi literature has also created works of science fiction. In the past, people from Maharashtra have made incredible contributions to Ayurveda, science, and logical reasoning,” he added.
Remembering the many saints from Maharashtra renowned for their efforts to bring out social change, PM Modi said that they used Marathi as their medium of communication to provide a new direction to society during the Bhakti movement.
“Many saints from Maharashtra provided a new direction to society through the Bhakti movement, using the Marathi language as their medium. During the long period of hundreds of years of slavery, the Marathi language became a symbol of freedom from invaders. Marathi warriors such as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Sambhaji Maharaj, and Baji Rao Peshwa defeated their enemies and brought them to their knees,” the Prime Minister said.