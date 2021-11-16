ISIS and Hindutva are similar, not same: Salman Khurshid

After a row erupted on comparison between Hindutva and ISIS in his new book, senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Saturday clarified that he has said they are similar, not the same.

The former union minister said that the enemies of Hinduism are those who are trying to defame the religion.

Speaking to media persons during his visit to Kalki Dham, he said, “I am visiting Kalki Dham. I would not be here if I would have any issue with any religion. I believe that Hinduism spread peace in the world.”