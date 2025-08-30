India will not 'bow down', trade minister says after US tariffs

Since his return to the White House this year, US President Donald Trump has wielded tariffs as a wide-ranging policy tool, with the levies upending global trade.

Speaking at a construction industry event in New Delhi on Friday, Goyal said India was "always ready if anyone wants to have a free trade agreement with us".

But, he added, India "will neither bow down nor ever appear weak".

"We will continue to move together and capture new markets."