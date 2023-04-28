Indian Army raising new units to counter China, Pakistan in cyberwarfare

“To safeguard the communication networks and increase preparedness levels in this niche domain, Command Cyber Operations and Support Wings (CCOSW) are being raised in Indian Army,” government sources said.

They said that cyberspace has emerged as an important component of the military domain both in grey zone warfare as well as conventional operations.

Highlighting the importance and requirement of such specialist units, the sources said the expansion of cyberwarfare capabilities by our adversaries has made the cyber domain more competitive and contested than ever before.