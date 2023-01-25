Adani stocks fall in India on fraud, stock manipulation claims

Asia's richest man Gautam Adani saw his net worth drop six billion dollars on Wednesday after a US investment firm accused him of "brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud".

Adani, 60, is the world's third-richest person, with an estimated fortune of around $120 billion and interests ranging from Australian coal mines to India's busiest ports.

But the magnate was the biggest loser on Forbes' real-time billionaires list on Wednesday, dropping nearly five percent -- or $6.4 billion -- of his net worth overnight as investors rushed to sell shares in his group of companies.

Hindenburg Research published a report on Tuesday alleging that Adani Group "has engaged in a brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over the course of decades".

The firm said it had taken a short position in Adani Group companies after a two-year investigation based on interviews with former executives, site visits in multiple countries and document reviews.