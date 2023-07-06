Government extends ban on internet services in state

"In exercise of the powers conferred under Rule 2 of Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017, having satisfied that the situation is likely to cause serious disturbances to the peaceful co-existence and maintenance of public order, do hereby order further suspension/curbing of mobile data services, internet/data services including broadband viz. Reliance Jio Fibre, Airtel Xtreme Black, BSNL FTTH, VPN etc. and internet/data services through VSATS of Bharatnet Phase-II in the territorial jurisdiction of the State of Manipur," an official notification said.

According to the official notification, this order shall be in force for another five days with immediate effect from the time this suspension order becomes operational till 3:00 pm on 10 July.