Writer Mani Sankar of Chowringhee fame passes away
Renowned writer Mani Sankar Mukherjee has passed away. He was better known by his pen name Sankar. He died today, Friday, around 1:30 pm while undergoing treatment at Peerless Hospital in Kolkata. He was 93 years old.
Shankar was born on 7 December 1933 in Bongaon, in the then undivided Jessore district. His father, Haripada Mukherjee, was a well-known lawyer. Even before the outbreak of World War II, Shankar’s family had moved to Kolkata. He spent his childhood in Howrah, adjacent to Kolkata.
The eminent writer had been suffering from age-related illnesses and had been diagnosed with a brain tumour. Last December, he fell at home and fractured his hip. After receiving treatment, he recovered and returned home. However, about 15 days ago, he fell ill again and was taken to Peerless Hospital in Kolkata. He passed away there this afternoon while undergoing treatment.
Among Shankar’s timeless novels are Chowringhee, Seemabaddha, Jana Aranya, Kato Ajanare, Charan Chhuye Jai, Vivekananda, Achena Ajnana, Dwitiya Purush, Monihar, and Piklu’s Kolkata Travel, among others. Films have been made based on Chowringhee, Seemabaddha, and Jana Aranya. He also served as the sheriff of Kolkata and was also in government service.
His death has cast a shadow of grief over Kolkata’s art, literature and cultural circles.
Condolences have been offered by Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal, as well as by poets, writers and other distinguished figures in Kolkata.
In her condolence message, Mamata wrote, “I am deeply saddened by the death of the renowned writer Shankar. Today marks the fall of a bright star in the world of Bengali literature. From Chowringhee to Kato Ajanare, from Seemabaddha to Jana Aranya, his timeless creations have captivated generations of Bengali readers. Through his writing, he portrayed the many struggles of the common people.”
Before his death, Shankar had expressed his final wishes. He did not want any mourning procession to be held after his passing. He had also wished that his body be taken directly from the hospital to Keoratala Mahashmashan (cremation grounds) for the last rites.
Shankar lived on Bondel Road in the Ballygunge area of Kolkata. His wife had passed away long ago. The couple had two daughters, both of whom live abroad.