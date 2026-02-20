Writer Mani Sankar of Chowringhee fame passes away

His death has cast a shadow of grief over Kolkata’s art, literature and cultural circles.

Condolences have been offered by Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal, as well as by poets, writers and other distinguished figures in Kolkata.

In her condolence message, Mamata wrote, “I am deeply saddened by the death of the renowned writer Shankar. Today marks the fall of a bright star in the world of Bengali literature. From Chowringhee to Kato Ajanare, from Seemabaddha to Jana Aranya, his timeless creations have captivated generations of Bengali readers. Through his writing, he portrayed the many struggles of the common people.”

Before his death, Shankar had expressed his final wishes. He did not want any mourning procession to be held after his passing. He had also wished that his body be taken directly from the hospital to Keoratala Mahashmashan (cremation grounds) for the last rites.

Shankar lived on Bondel Road in the Ballygunge area of Kolkata. His wife had passed away long ago. The couple had two daughters, both of whom live abroad.