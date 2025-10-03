Delhi’s reaction to home adviser’s remarks on Khagrachhari violence

India on Friday rejected accusations from Bangladesh’s interim administration that sought to implicate New Delhi in the recent unrest in Khagrachhari district, stressing that Dhaka had failed to maintain order and was attempting to deflect responsibility.

During the weekly media briefing, MEA official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, responding to a question from ANI on the remarks by Bangladesh’s home adviser Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, said, “We categorically reject these false and baseless allegations. The interim government of Bangladesh is unable to maintain law and order in Bangladesh, has a habit of routinely trying to shift the blame elsewhere.”