Khagrachhari unrest instigated by India or fascists: Home affairs adviser

Home Affairs Adviser Lieutenant General (Retd.) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury has stated that certain quarters are attempting to create instability in Khagrachhari, allegedly with backing from India or fascist groups.

He made the remarks today, Monday, while speaking to journalists after attending an event at the Old Ramna Police Station premises in Dhaka, where he unveiled plaques for newly constructed buildings of Adabar, Kadamtali, Bhashantek, Ramna, and Rampura police stations.

The adviser noted that comprehensive measures had been taken to ensure the peaceful celebration of Durga Puja, the largest religious festival of Bengali Hindu communities in the country. However, he added that a vested group was attempting to disrupt the festival.