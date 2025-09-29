Khagrachhari unrest instigated by India or fascists: Home affairs adviser
Home Affairs Adviser Lieutenant General (Retd.) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury has stated that certain quarters are attempting to create instability in Khagrachhari, allegedly with backing from India or fascist groups.
He made the remarks today, Monday, while speaking to journalists after attending an event at the Old Ramna Police Station premises in Dhaka, where he unveiled plaques for newly constructed buildings of Adabar, Kadamtali, Bhashantek, Ramna, and Rampura police stations.
The adviser noted that comprehensive measures had been taken to ensure the peaceful celebration of Durga Puja, the largest religious festival of Bengali Hindu communities in the country. However, he added that a vested group was attempting to disrupt the festival.
Holding India or fascist influences responsible for the recent unrest in Khagrachhari, he stated, “We are taking maximum precautionary measures.”
Jahangir Alam Chowdhury also mentioned that the Adviser to the Ministry of Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs was present at the scene, engaging with law enforcement and local leaders. The situation, he said, was now under control.
Referring to the ongoing violence, the home affairs adviser observed that some miscreants were firing from hilltops and many of these weapons often originate from outside the country.
Responding to journalists’ queries, he confirmed that most of the tourists stranded in Khagrachhari had already been evacuated.
The remarks came in the wake of escalating unrest linked to protests and violence following the alleged rape of a hill teenager. On Sunday, 3 fatalities were reported due to gunfire, while in Guimara upazila at least 20 people, including 13 Army personnel and 3 police officers were injured. The overall atmosphere in Khagrachhari remains tense.
Meanwhile, indefinite blockades enforced by “Jumma Chhatra Janata” are continuing across the three hill districts to press an 8-point demand, including the arrest and trial of all rape suspects. Section 144 imposed by the administration remains in force.
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Baharul Alam, Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Md Sheikh Sazzad Ali and other senior officials of the police were also present at the Ramna event.