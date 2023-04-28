Indian defence minister holds bilateral meetings with Chinese, Iran counterparts

The first bilateral meeting was held with the Defence Minister of Kazakhstan, Colonel General Ruslan Zhaksylykov followed by Iran’s Defence Minister, Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Gharaei Ashtiyani, Tajikistan’s Defence Minister Colonel General Sherali Mirzo and Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu.

This is the first visit by the Chinese Defence Minister following the border transgression in Galwan.

India and China recently held the 18th round of the India-China Corps Commander Level Meeting at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Chinese side. India, and China during the 18th round of Corps Commander Level Meeting, agreed to maintain security and stability on the ground in the Western Sector of the LAC.