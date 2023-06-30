Rahul Gandhi stopped by police in Manipur

Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi was stopped by local police on Thursday while he was on his way to visit the violence-hit northeastern state of Manipur. Reports said police fired tear gas near the 53-year old's convoy to disperse a crowd that had started gathering in the area.

Gandhi was traveling to Churachandpur district, one of the areas worst affected by the violence. Manipur, which borders Myanmar, has been witnessing heavy clashes between ethnic groups since early May.

At least 100 people have been killed in the violence and more than 40,000 have fled their homes.

Gandhi had planned to visit relief camps to meet people who were displaced by the unrest. His convoy was stopped by security forces citing safety reasons and the volatile situation on the ground.