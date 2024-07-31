India landslide tragedy: Death toll climbs to 143

The death toll in the Wayanad landslide tragedy climbed to 143 on Wednesday, with several injured and trapped, according to the State Health Department.

Relief and rescue operations are underway in Wayanad’s Chooralmala after a landslide broke out yesterday.

The massive landslide wreaked havoc in the region as houses and roads were damaged, trees uprooted and water bodies swelled, hindering rescue operations.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the national flag is at half-mast at the Kerala Legislative Assembly as a two-day mourning period is observed in the state following the Wayanad landslide that claimed 143 lives.