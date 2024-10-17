India slams ‘cavalier’ Trudeau in Sikh separatist murder row

Canada has alleged that India arranged the killing of a Sikh separatist, naturalised Canadian citizen Hardeep Singh Nijjar, murdered in the parking lot of a Sikh temple in Vancouver in June 2023.

India has called the allegations “preposterous”.

But Trudeau, at a parliamentary inquiry on Wednesday, said Canada had “clear... indications that India had violated Canada’s sovereignty”.

Canada’s top envoy to New Delhi, Stewart Wheeler, who India has ordered to leave by Saturday night, has said Ottawa had provided “credible, irrefutable evidence of ties between agents of the Government of India and the murder of a Canadian citizen”.

India’s foreign ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal on Thursday said they had not seen that evidence.