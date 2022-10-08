Gyanvapi Mosque case: Verdict on ‘Shivling’ carbon dating defers till 11 Oct

Speaking to media persons, advocate Vishnu Jain, representing the Hindu side in the Gyanvapi case said, “The court asked us to clarify on two points whether the structure found inside Gyanvapi Masjid is part of this suit property or not? Second, can the court issue a commission for scientific inquiry? We have submitted our reply.”

Advocate Jain further said that the Muslim side has sought some time to reply. The matter will now be heard on 11 October.

The bench of Varanasi district judge Ajay Krishna Vishwesh delivered the order.

“We said that it is part of our suit property and by virtue of Order 26 Rule 10A of CPC, the Court has the power to direct scientific investigation. Muslim side has sought some time to reply. The matter will now be heard on 11 October,” he added.

Earlier on 29 September, the court had reserved the order in the Gyanvapi Mosque-Shringar Gauri case after hearing both sides’ arguments.