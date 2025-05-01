US calls on India and Pakistan to 'de-escalate'

The United States has appealed to India and Pakistan to de-escalate after a deadly attack in Kashmir, as New Delhi on Thursday said that both sides again traded border gunfire overnight.

India blames Pakistan for the gun attack that killed 26 people on 22April in Indian-administered Kashmir, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi giving his military "complete operational freedom".

Denying involvement, Islamabad says it has "credible evidence" that India is now planning an imminent military strike, vowing that "any act of aggression will be met with a decisive response".

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio late Wednesday separately called India's top diplomat Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the State Department said.

Rubio "urged Pakistani officials' cooperation in investigating this unconscionable attack" and "encouraged India to work with Pakistan to de-escalate tensions and maintain peace and security in South Asia", said spokeswoman Tammy Bruce.

India's foreign minister said Thursday after the call that the attack's "perpetrators, backers and planners must be brought to justice".

On Thursday, New Delhi reported the seventh straight night of small arms gunfire between the two sides at the heavily militarised Line of Control, the de facto border.