Nupur Sharma ‘should apologise to the whole country’: SC

The Supreme Court on Friday came down heavily on suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma stating that her outburst is responsible for an unfortunate incident in Udaipur, where a tailor was murdered.

The apex court further blamed the suspended BJP leader and said that she and “her loose tongue” has set the entire country on fire and she is single-handedly responsible for what is happening in the country and said she should “apologise to the whole country”.

A bench of justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala slammed Sharma for her statement made during a TV news channel debate and while referring to the Udaipur incident, where two men murdered a tailor, said, “her outburst is responsible for an unfortunate incident.”