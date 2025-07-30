Trump hits India with 25pc tariff and 'penalty' over Russia ties

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that imports from India will face 25 per cent tariffs, while also announcing an unspecified "penalty" over New Delhi's purchases of Russian weapons and energy.

The measures will kick in on Friday, Trump posted on his Truth Social platform, adding to a bevy of other tariff hikes set to take effect the same day.

In a separate post, Trump said the 1-Augus-deadline "stands strong, and will not be extended."

Trump has issued multiple delays to his so-called "reciprocal" tariffs since first announcing them in early April, while instituting an interim 10 per cent baseline.

The 25 per cent tariff on India would be marginally lower than the rate announced in April, but is higher than those of other Asian countries that have struck preliminary trade agreements with Washington.

India, the world's most populous country, was one of the first few major economies to engage the Trump administration in broader trade talks.

But six months later, Trump's sweeping demands and India's reluctance to fully open its agricultural and dairy sectors have so far prevented New Delhi from sealing a deal.