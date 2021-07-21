Mamata calls Opposition to unite against threat to democracy

Slamming the BJP-led Central government over the ongoing Pegasus controversy, India’s West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday pitched for Opposition unity against the ‘threat to democracy’ in the ‘surveillance state’.

Speaking during the virtual address on the occasion of Martyr’s Day, Trinamool chief said she would be visiting the national capital from 27 to 29 July and would be keen on meeting the opposition leaders.

Accusing the BJP of “bulldozing the federal structure” of the country, Banerjee said she has plastered the camera of her phone. “Our phones are tapped. Pegasus is dangerous and ferocious. I cannot talk to anyone. You are paying too much money for spying. I have plastered my phone. We should also plaster the Centre otherwise country will be destroyed,” she stated.