Mamata secures chief minister's post winning Bhabanipur by-polls

Trinamool Congress leader Mamta Banerjee on Sunday secured her seat as West Bengal chief minister after leading the crucial Bhabanipur assembly constituency with a record margin of 58,832 votes.

"I have won the Bhabanipur Assembly by-polls with a margin of 58,832 votes and have registered the victory in every ward of the constituency. I thank all the voters for the win. This is for the first time that we have not lost in a single ward in Bhabanipur," Banerjee said greeting supporters outside her residence in Kolkata. She added that she will continue to work for the people.