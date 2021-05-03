Mamata to be sworn in as Bengal CM on 5 May

Mamata Banerjee, affectionately called Didi, will take her oath as the chief minister of the eastern Indian state of West Bengal for the third time in a row on Wednesday. This was announced by her party on Monday.

"Mamata has already been re-elected as the party leader. She will be administered the oath of office by the governor of West Bengal in state capital Kolkata on 5 May," Partha Chatterjee, the secretary-general of the Trinamool Congress, told the media.

Bucking anti-incumbency, Mamata scripted history on Sunday by single handedly pulling off an astounding victory in the assembly election. She not only staved off a massive challenge from India's ruling BJP but also decimated the Left Front.



Though her party swept back to power with a resounding majority of 213 seats in the 292-member assembly, the 66-year-old lost her own seat in Nandigram to her former protege-turned-rival Suvendu Adhikari by a thin margin of around 2,000 votes.



"This is Bangla's win... this is Bengal's win... this is your win. This win has saved Bengal, it has saved the culture and tradition of Bengal," she said, addressing a press meet on Sunday evening.