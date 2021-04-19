Manmohan Singh tests positive for COVID-19

Former prime minister and senior Congress leader Manmohan Singh was admitted to All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Trauma Centre in Delhi after testing positive for COVID-19 on 19 April.

"Former PM Manmohan Singh tests positive for COVID19, admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre in Delhi," ANI quotes an AIIMS official.

On 18 April, Dr Singh had urged prime minister Narendra Modi to 'resist the temptation to look at the absolute number of vaccinations and focus on the percentage of the population vaccinated'.