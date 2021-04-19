Manmohan Singh tests positive for COVID-19

Former prime minister and senior Congress leader Manmohan Singh was admitted to All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Trauma Centre in Delhi after testing positive for COVID-19 on 19 April.
"Former PM Manmohan Singh tests positive for COVID19, admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre in Delhi," ANI quotes an AIIMS official.
On 18 April, Dr Singh had urged prime minister Narendra Modi to 'resist the temptation to look at the absolute number of vaccinations and focus on the percentage of the population vaccinated'.
In a letter to PM Modi, the senior Congress leader had also listed out suggestions for consideration 'in a spirit of constructive cooperation', that included publicizing firm orders for doses placed on different vaccine producers and allowing states more flexibility to plan vaccination roll-outs.
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan responded to the former PM's letter to PM Modi over the COVID-19 situation in the country and alleged that Congress-ruled slate governments were engaged in spreading doubts regarding the efficacy of the vaccines, thereby playing with the lives of the countrymen.