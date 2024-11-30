Won’t be appropriate to talk too much on Bangladesh: Shashi Tharoor

"...If the government has something to say on behalf of the Foreign Ministry, it would be good if (External Affairs Minister) S Jaishankar comes to Parliament and tells us. We have called a meeting of the External Affairs Committee on 11 December to know the details about Bangladesh. We are concerned about whatever is going on in Bangladesh. All minorities should get democratic rights in their country," he said.

"But it would not be appropriate to talk too much as this matter does not concern our country," Shashi Tharoor added.