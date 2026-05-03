Major exit poll agencies stay silent, Mamata raises concerns

Not only ‘Axis My India’, but also well-known organisations such as ‘C-Voter’ and ‘CSDS’ have refrained from releasing exit poll findings for the West Bengal Legislative Assembly election.

While the head of Axis My India has explained the decision, as have the leaders of C Voter, CSDS has remained silent.

These agencies, however, did conduct surveys in West Bengal and expressed various assessments regarding voting trends.

Yet, after the final phase of polling, they did not provide seat projections or indicate which party was likely to win or lose.

Opposition parties believe that pressure from the central government and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lies behind this decision.

According to them, the ruling party attempted to compel these organisations to publish exit poll results favouring the BJP.