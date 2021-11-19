Modi backs down on farm reforms in surprise victory for protesters

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi said on Friday he would repeal controversial farm laws that farmers have protested for more than a year, a significant climbdown for the combative leader.

The sudden concession on the three laws comes ahead of elections early next year in Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populous state, and two other northern states with large rural populations.

“Today I have come to tell you, the whole country, that we have decided to withdraw all three agricultural laws,” Modi said in an address to the nation.

“In the parliament session starting later this month, we will complete the constitutional process to repeal these three agricultural laws.”