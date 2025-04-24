India suspends visa of Pakistani nationals, asked to leave within 72 hrs

After the recent Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 lives, India has decided to suspend visa services for Pakistani nationals, effective immediately.

Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement, "In continuation of the decisions made by the Cabinet Committee on Security in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, the Government of India has decided to suspend visa services to Pakistani nationals with immediate effect."

"All existing valid visas issued by India to Pakistani nationals stand revoked with effect from 27 April 2025. Medical visas issued to Pakistani nationals will be valid only till 29 April 2025," the statement added.

Further, the minister noted that all Pakistani nationals currently in India must leave India before the expiry of their visas, as now amended.

Indian nationals are strongly advised to avoid travelling to Pakistan. Those Indian nationals currently in Pakistan are also advised to return to India at the earliest," as per the MEA.